Government has given Kulbhushan Jadhav an NRO: Bilawal

PPP chaiperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government of giving an “NRO” to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“The person who was to become the ambassador of Kashmir has become the lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

Last July, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence.

Last week, Bilawal had accused the federal government of promulgating an ordinance to facilitate Jadhav. “What is this secret Kulbhushan Jadhav ordinance introduced by our selected government without taking the country or parliament into confidence,” he had tweeted.

The ministry of law and justice, however, had rejected the accusation.

“In order to comply with the directions of the ICJ, the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was promulgated to provide an effective mechanism of review and reconsideration to Commander Jadhav, of Pakistan’s own choice,” said a press release issued by the ministry.