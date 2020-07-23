Two former Gilgit-Baltistan ministers join PTI

Former Gilgit-Baltistan health minister Haji Gulbahar Khan and excise and taxation minister Haider Khan joined the ruling PTI on Thursday.

They officially joined the party and expressed confidence in the PTI’s manifesto after meeting the party’s Islamabad chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi.

Gulbahar Khan was quoted as saying that the PTI is the only political party that practiced what they preached as part of their tabdeeli slogan.

Haider Khan said he considers Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision the best to tackle corruption and poverty.