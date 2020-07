A man was killed and one injured during a clash between two gangs in Karachi’s Pak Colony Saturday night, according to the police.

The members were from the Traders group and the Naveed group. They had opened fire at each other over a conflict.

According to reports, the Traders group is close to Uzair Baloch’s Lyari group while the Naveed group is linked with the Arshad Pappu group.

The body and the injured have been shifted to a hospital. The police are investigating the case further.