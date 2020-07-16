Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Fulfilled international obligations by providing India access to Kulbhushan: FM

Posted: Jul 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Fulfilled international obligations by providing India access to Kulbhushan: FM

In this picture taken on December 25, 2017, Kulbushan Jadhav is seen meeting his mother and wife - File photo

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday that Pakistan has fulfilled its “international obligation” by providing India consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“We have done our duty,” Qureshi told SAMAA TV, adding that it was an international obligation for Pakistan after the ICJ verdict.

In a separate statement, the foreign minister said that the two Indian consulars who came to see Jadhav didn’t talk to him even after his repeated requests. He asked why India requested access to Jadhav if they didn’t want to talk to him.

Pakistan’s FO said Thursday that India was given consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav on New Delhi’s request.

In a statement, the FO said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

Last July, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that the world should see what India has been doing in Kashmir. He added that several human rights organizations have requested India to give them access to India-held Kashmir to see the situation on ground but New Delhi hasn’t granted them permission.

