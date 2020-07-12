Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle with forces

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle with forces

Photo: ISPR FILE

Four terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan Sunday, the Pakistani military said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Boyya tehsil, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The terrorists opened fire soon after the security forces surrounded the vicinity.

Three of the deceased terrorists were identified as Masaad, Jauhar and Ziaullah. The identity of the fourth suspect has yet to be confirmed.

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, while three others were wounded in the exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers included sepoys Ismail, Shahbaz, Waheed and Rizwan. A junior commissioned officer was among the three wounded.

Bodies and the injured soldiers were shifted to the FTC hospital in Miranshah.

FaceBook WhatsApp
north waziristan Pakistan Army Terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
North Waziristan, Pakistan Army, terrorists, operation, gun battle, ISPR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.