Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle with forces

Four terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan Sunday, the Pakistani military said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Boyya tehsil, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The terrorists opened fire soon after the security forces surrounded the vicinity.

Three of the deceased terrorists were identified as Masaad, Jauhar and Ziaullah. The identity of the fourth suspect has yet to be confirmed.

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, while three others were wounded in the exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers included sepoys Ismail, Shahbaz, Waheed and Rizwan. A junior commissioned officer was among the three wounded.

Bodies and the injured soldiers were shifted to the FTC hospital in Miranshah.