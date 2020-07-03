Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Four killed after car overturns on Rahim Yar Khan Motorway

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Four killed after car overturns on Rahim Yar Khan Motorway

File Photo

Four people, including women and children, were killed after a speeding car overturned on the M-5 Motorway near the Mureed Shakh Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to rescue officials, a fire erupted in the car after it overturned because of which the passengers were badly burnt and four of them died on the spot.

The driver was injured and has been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. It is suspected that the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The car was travelling from Karachi to Khushab. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital. They have, however, been burnt badly and are unidentifiable.

