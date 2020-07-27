Four held for Rawalpindi murders of women, children

The Rawalpindi police have arrested four suspects for murdering five women and four children in the Chauntra area a few days ago, a police spokesperson said Monday.

The women and children were killed in an attack on a house in the Miyal village on July 24. The officials said earlier that the killings were the outcome of an old enmity.

An arrested suspect identified as Danish told interrogators that they attacked the house to ‘avenge’ the murder of his mother, who was killed by relatives of the deceased women and children.

Hospital sources told SAMAA TV that two of the women, who were killed in the attack, were pregnant. One of them was shot 11 times and the other four times.

The police have so far arrested 10 men for the murders. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of 10 others, including a proclaimed offender Rab Nawaz.