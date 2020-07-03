Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Former Sialkot UC nazim arrested for beating up alleged harassers

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA TV/screengrab

The former union council nazim of Silakot’s Daska took the law into his own hands and beat up men accused of harassing women in the area on Thursday.

The man took the suspects to his house and beat them up with shoes in the presence of the district’s assistant superintendent. The police officer slapped and punched the suspects too.

When a video of the incident went viral on social media, the former mayor and the ASI were arrested.

A case has been registered against them under Section 324 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

