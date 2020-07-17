Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recovers from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recovers from coronavirus

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has recovered from the novel coronavirus after going into self-isolation at his home for over two weeks.

The PTI minister announced his recovery on Friday on Twitter. He has now resumed work.

He contracted the virus on July 3.

Qureshi is one of the many politicians to have defeated the virus. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman had also tested positive for the virus and recovered from it.

Similarly, a few politicians including Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have died of COVID-19.

So far, over 260,000 infections and 5,400 fatalities have been reported across Pakistan.

