Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recovers from coronavirus

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has recovered from the novel coronavirus after going into self-isolation at his home for over two weeks.

The PTI minister announced his recovery on Friday on Twitter. He has now resumed work.

Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in office today post #COVID. I pay tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 17, 2020

He contracted the virus on July 3.

Qureshi is one of the many politicians to have defeated the virus. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman had also tested positive for the virus and recovered from it.

Similarly, a few politicians including Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have died of COVID-19.

So far, over 260,000 infections and 5,400 fatalities have been reported across Pakistan.