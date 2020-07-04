Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Follow coronavirus precautions and stay healthy: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Follow coronavirus precautions and stay healthy: Asad Umar

Photo: file

The precautionary measures for the coronavirus are very simple and basic. You have to wear masks and practice social distancing, said Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar.

“You have to take care of yourselves,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday. “Take precautions, listen to your doctors and stay healthy. If people don’t follow the instructions then it will be difficult to control the spread of the coronavirus.”

The cases in Pakistan were increasing but they have now been controlled to a certain extent, he said, adding that the difference is quite evident.

The federal minister thanked the country’s doctors, paramedical staff and health workers for working round the clock. “This is the perfect example of Pakistan at its best as everyone has been doing their part to fight the virus,” Umar said.

There was a shortage of oxygen supplies at some hospitals and we have installed oxygen supply systems at some facilities, he said. The capacity of beds has been increased by 189 at district hospitals in Islamabad. A 250-bed facility will be inaugurated next week, he shared.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.