Follow coronavirus precautions and stay healthy: Asad Umar

The precautionary measures for the coronavirus are very simple and basic. You have to wear masks and practice social distancing, said Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar.

“You have to take care of yourselves,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday. “Take precautions, listen to your doctors and stay healthy. If people don’t follow the instructions then it will be difficult to control the spread of the coronavirus.”

The cases in Pakistan were increasing but they have now been controlled to a certain extent, he said, adding that the difference is quite evident.

The federal minister thanked the country’s doctors, paramedical staff and health workers for working round the clock. “This is the perfect example of Pakistan at its best as everyone has been doing their part to fight the virus,” Umar said.

There was a shortage of oxygen supplies at some hospitals and we have installed oxygen supply systems at some facilities, he said. The capacity of beds has been increased by 189 at district hospitals in Islamabad. A 250-bed facility will be inaugurated next week, he shared.