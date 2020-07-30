Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Flour prices shoot up in Rajanpur

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Flour prices shoot up in Rajanpur

Photo: AFP

Flour mills in Rajanpur, the district which produces the record highest flour, have started selling flour at high prices.

A kilogramme is being sold by mills for between Rs60 and Rs70.

In the open market, wheat is being sold for between Rs2,200 and Rs2,400 per 40kg. The sellers say they are willing to bring the price down to Rs40 per kg if the government fixes the supply rate.

The hike in flour price resulted from difficulties faced by flour mills in the procurement of wheat. Flour dealers demand the authorities ensure that the mills succeed in procuring wheat.

If the permits for wheat procurement are not issued then the price will go further up, they say.

Tell us what you think:

