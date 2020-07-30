Flour prices shoot up in Rajanpur

Flour mills in Rajanpur, the district which produces the record highest flour, have started selling flour at high prices.

A kilogramme is being sold by mills for between Rs60 and Rs70.

In the open market, wheat is being sold for between Rs2,200 and Rs2,400 per 40kg. The sellers say they are willing to bring the price down to Rs40 per kg if the government fixes the supply rate.

The hike in flour price resulted from difficulties faced by flour mills in the procurement of wheat. Flour dealers demand the authorities ensure that the mills succeed in procuring wheat.

If the permits for wheat procurement are not issued then the price will go further up, they say.