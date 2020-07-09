Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Flour price can shoot up in Sindh, warns food authority

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Flour price can shoot up in Sindh, warns food authority

File photo: AFP

The price of flour can also shoot up in Sindh after the increase in Punjab, the provincial food authority has warned Sindh chief minister.

The Sindh food department informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on Thursday that the rising wheat price in Punjab can also impact Sindh.

CM Shah has reportedly directed the provincial food authority to devise a policy to control the price of flour in Sindh. He told the officials that the price flour must not be increased in the province.

In Punjab, the flour mills have agreed to sale the 20 kg packet of flour for Rs860 after talks with the government officials. The shopkeepers in Lahore, however, said that the mills have not yet delivered them flour after the government fixed the price.

Usman Buzdar, the Punjab chief minister, has ordered the provincial food department to take action against hoarders and ensure the availability of flour in markets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wheat, Flour, Sindh, Punjab, Flour Price
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.