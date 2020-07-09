Flour price can shoot up in Sindh, warns food authority

The price of flour can also shoot up in Sindh after the increase in Punjab, the provincial food authority has warned Sindh chief minister.

The Sindh food department informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on Thursday that the rising wheat price in Punjab can also impact Sindh.

CM Shah has reportedly directed the provincial food authority to devise a policy to control the price of flour in Sindh. He told the officials that the price flour must not be increased in the province.

In Punjab, the flour mills have agreed to sale the 20 kg packet of flour for Rs860 after talks with the government officials. The shopkeepers in Lahore, however, said that the mills have not yet delivered them flour after the government fixed the price.

Usman Buzdar, the Punjab chief minister, has ordered the provincial food department to take action against hoarders and ensure the availability of flour in markets.