At least five women and four children were killed in an attack on a house in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra area Friday, police said.

The attack was an outcome of enmity Azhar-Nazar-Imtiaz and Rab Nawaz groups, a spokesman for the Rawalpindi Police said.

The bodies and three other children who received injuries were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

A forensic team was collecting evidence at the site of the incident, he said.

The police said they were investigating the matter.