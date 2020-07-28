Five CTD personnel killed, five injured in Chilas operation

Five CTD personnel were killed and another five injured during an exchange of fire with terror suspects in Chilas early Tuesday morning.

Two civilians, identified as Izharullah and Basharatullah, were injured too.

The rescue teams have shifted the bodies and the injured to the RHQ Hospital, Chilas.

According to the police, the CTD raided a house in Rohnai Muhallah to arrest suspects accused of illegal trading of weapons. The weapons were allegedly used for terror activities. During the raid, the suspects opened fire on the personnel and managed to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Inspector Sahrab, Junaid Ali, Shakeel, Ishtiaq, and Ghulam Murtaza.

Subinspector Nabi Khan, Shakir, Hidayat Karim, Shaani, and Muhammad Ali were injured in the operation, according to Diamer SP Sher Khan. He said that the case is being investigated and the search for suspects is under way.

Mir Afzal Khan, the caretaker GB CM, expressed his condolence over the deaths of the personnel and saluted their spirit. He has directed the IG to prepare a report on the attack.