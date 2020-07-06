Five civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Five civilians were injured in the Nikial Sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceasefire violation by Indian troops on the Line of Control on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

The injured people included two young boys and two elderly women.

The Indian army targetted the civilian population last night (Sunday), Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote in a tweet.

5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 6, 2020

The Pakistan Army responded by targetting Indian Army check posts. Pakistan has condemned the latest unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

This is the second cease fire violation made by India in July. In another attack on Saturday, a 22-year-old civilian was injured in the Battal Sector.