A fire broke out Monday morning at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

The factory was set up in a house.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board MD Khalid Sheikh has declared an emergency at the Safoora Goth water hydrant and the fire brigade is being supplied water from there.

The board has already sent 25,000 gallons of water to the site via tankers.

There is no word on injuries yet.