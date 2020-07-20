Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Fire erupts at Karachi cardboard factory

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Karachi’s Landhi area Sunday night, officials said.

Fire tenders were busy extinguishing the blaze at the factory located in the Karachi Export Processing Zone.

An emergency was imposed at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board hydrants in Landhi and Safoora Goth after the blaze erupted at the factory.

Twenty water tankers were immediately sent to the site, according to KWSB MD Khalid Shaikh.

Pakistan Rangers personnel reached the site and helped workers come out of the building.

Firefighters were still busy putting out the blaze. No loss of life has yet been reported.

Fire Karachi
 
