Former MNA Jamshed Dasti and 300 unidentified others have been booked for violating coronavirus SOPs after they convened a big political gathering amid the outbreak in Muzaffargarh.

A case has been registered.

A former candidate of the Muthidda Majlis Amal, Dr Abdur Rasheed, and several other party members had joined the Awami Raj Party chief’s political gathering.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered for placing other people at risk and endangering lives.