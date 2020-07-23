Financially difficult to establish 120 accountability courts: Pakistan’s law ministry

Pakistan’s law ministry told the Supreme Court it is not possible to set up 120 accountability courts immediately because of financial difficulties.

The government said it needs Rs2.86 billion per annum to establish 120 accountability courts.

On July 8, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the set up of at least 120 new accountability courts in Pakistan in four months.

Judges should also be appointed during this time, he had said. The top judge was hearing a case on illegal appointments in a coal mining plant when he expressed his displeasure over NAB’s performance.

He had remarked that NAB cases were meant to be solved in 30 days but some cases have been pending for 20 years. “What’s the point of the bureau and its laws when it can’t even implement them?”

On Thursday’s hearing, the government’s report stated that 975 cases are pending in 24 accountability courts across the country.