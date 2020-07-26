Fight breaks out at illegal cattle market in Mandi Bahauddin

One man was injured

A fight broke out between two brothers at an illegal cattle market in Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday, leading to two groups clashing.

Cattle markets have been set up illegally across Mandi Bahauddin, despite government efforts to regulate them.

This fight broke out at a market on Rasool Road.

According to the police, the fight began between two brothers and then spilled over to other men.

The men used sticks to beat each other during the fight. One young man was injured and had to be taken to a hospital.

The police have taken three suspects into custody and are investigating.