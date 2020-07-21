Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet meeting called, moon sighting committee meets

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):
Prime Minister Imran Khan will head a meeting of the federal cabinet today. Amendments in laws will be made regarding money laundering.
The PML-N will hold a parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House.
Punjab’s chief minister has summoned a meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss a 20-point agenda.
An accountability court will hear the Park Lane Reference. In the previous hearing, advocate Farooq Naek had raised questions on the National Accountability Bureau and said that according to Article 4 of the Constitution, case can’t be filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.