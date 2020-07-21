Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet meeting called, moon sighting committee meets

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head a meeting of the federal cabinet today. Amendments in laws will be made regarding money laundering.

The PML-N will hold a parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House.

Punjab’s chief minister has summoned a meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss a 20-point agenda.

An accountability court will hear the Park Lane Reference. In the previous hearing, advocate Farooq Naek had raised questions on the National Accountability Bureau and said that according to Article 4 of the Constitution, case can’t be filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi to sight the moon for Zil Hajj today. The meeting will be headed by Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman. According to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Eid will be celebrated on July 31.

A 20-year-old was injured after the Indian army opened fire along the Line of Control in the Bagsar Sector of Kashmir.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued a warning to the social media application TikTok. A restriction has also been imposed on live streaming app Bigo.

An investigation report by NEPRA over power outages by K-Electric revealed that the company has a shortage of fuel. It has requested legal action against K-Electric.

In an anti-encroachment operation on Monday, KMC removed stalls and cabins from the streets of North Karachi. Shopkeepers at Aurangzeb Market have been given three days to shut down their shops.

ICYMI: The Zil Hajj moon could not be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, which means the kingdom will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31, Gulf News reported.