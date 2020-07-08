FBR assistant commissioner attacked in Karachi, relative killed

The FBR’s assistant commissioner for inland revenue services was injured in an attack in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth while his relative was killed Tuesday night.

Nisar Marri was changing his tyre on the road in Sohrab Goth when six assailants on three motorcycles pulled up and opened fire, according to witnesses.

His close relative Mukhtiar Marri was killed and he was injured. He was rushed to a private hospital after the attack.

Marri was reportedly heading to Naushero Feroz.

The police found one 30 bore pistol shell at the scene and have begun investigations.