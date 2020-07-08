Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

FBR assistant commissioner attacked in Karachi, relative killed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
FBR assistant commissioner attacked in Karachi, relative killed

Photo: Online

The FBR’s assistant commissioner for inland revenue services was injured in an attack in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth while his relative was killed Tuesday night.

Nisar Marri was changing his tyre on the road in Sohrab Goth when six assailants on three motorcycles pulled up and opened fire, according to witnesses.

His close relative Mukhtiar Marri was killed and he was injured. He was rushed to a private hospital after the attack.

Marri was reportedly heading to Naushero Feroz.

The police found one 30 bore pistol shell at the scene and have begun investigations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished
9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished
Coronavirus: How India's largest shanty town beat back a pandemic
Coronavirus: How India’s largest shanty town beat back a pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.