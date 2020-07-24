Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Fazlur Rehman’s non-civil servant brother appointed Karachi’s Central DC

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Fazlur Rehman’s non-civil servant brother appointed Karachi’s Central DC

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother has been appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, despite not being a CSS qualified officer.

People are criticising Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment and calling it political. He has never held a post in Karachi.

He started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

From there he was appointed a section officer in Peshawar and moved to the establishment division in 2014. He was also appointed the DPO Khushab later, as well as other important posts.

When the PTI came into power he was removed from his post and NAB began investigating how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.

Some opposition members had also staged a protest in the KP Assembly against Zia’s appointment but nothing more was done.

As deputy commissioner he will be responsible for several government functions.

According to sources, his appointment was reportedly brought up during the last meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Fazl.

maulana fazlur rehman Zia Ur Rehman
 
