Fawad Chaudhry: Clouds covered Zilhaj moon on July 21

The Zilhaj moon was not sighted in Pakistan on July 21 night and Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry believes it was because the naked eye couldn’t see past the clouds that had covered the crescent moon.

The Zilhaj moon was not sighted by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on July 21, which means Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 1. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced the news.

This is contrary to Chaudhry’s prediction of Eidul Azha being celebrated on July 31 and the moon being sighted on July 21.

Speaking to SAMAA TV anchorperson Mohammad Shoaib on Wednesday, Chaudhry said a lot of things depend on the interpretation of the people who are tasked with the responsibility of sighting the moon.

“If one person believes in seeing it from the naked eye and another in using a telescope or other technology then there will be a difference,” he said.

Chaudhry believes the crescent moon of Zilhaj was there on July 21 but clouds had covered it. He said people could just see his ministry’s The Ruet application to track the moon’s location.

“The moon that will be visible from the naked eye on July 22 will be a day old,” he said.

He once again called for the use of latest technology to figure out the exact location of the moon and put an end to any confusion regarding its sighting.

“It’s up to the nation really…what they believe in and how they want to shape their future. Do people want to adapt modern methods? Or do they want to face ambiguities in the future too?” Chaudhry added.