The Faisalabad traffic police have suspended a traffic warden after a woman constable accused him of raping her, a senior police official confirmed Wednesday.

The traffic warden was suspended after the lady constable filed a complaint against him to the city traffic police officer.

Naseem Zahra, the traffic police DSP, confirmed that the warden was suspended and an inquiry has been ordered against him. She refused to comment further on the case.

The traffic warden denies the accusations.