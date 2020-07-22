Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Faisalabad: Show-cause notices served to seven polio workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad: Show-cause notices served to seven polio workers

Anti-polio campaign resumes country-wide. Photo: Online

Show-cause notices were issued to seven polio workers in Faisalabad on Wednesday for not following coronavirus SOPs while vaccinating children.

The area in-charge of the anti-polio campaign and six other workers were issued the notices by the district administration.

“The workers skipped multiple areas where they were supposed to go for the vaccination,” the notices stated, adding that carelessness was seen in following the precautionary measures.

The anti-polio campaign resumed across the country on July 20 after a long gap because of the novel coronavirus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had confirmed that over 32,000 polio workers will vaccinate around 800,000 children in high- risk areas while observing COVID-19 SOPs.

This year, Pakistan has already reported 59 polio cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected with 21 cases, Sindh has 20 cases, Balochistan 14 and Punjab four.

