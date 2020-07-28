12 Faisalabad shopkeepers detained for violating lockdown

Twelve shopkeepers have been detained in Faisalabad for opening their shops in violation of the Punjab government’s smart lockdown.

The Punjab government imposed another lockdown on Monday night. It said that all shops and markets will remain closed in the province till Eid.

The shopkeepers and traders said that the government is being unfair as Eid time is the busiest for them.

“You can’t expect us to close our shops with Eid around the corner,” said a shopkeeper.

The police have been cracking down on the shops which remain open during this time. Many shopkeepers, however, reopen their shops after the police leave.