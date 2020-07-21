10 killed in rain-related roof collapses in Faisalabad

Ten people were killed in separate roof collapses in Faisalabad district Tuesday.

Seven people, including five children, were killed when three roofs collapsed in Tandlianwala. Heavy rain in the district weakened the roofs.

Two other people were injured in the accident and were taken to a hospital in Faisalabad city.

Heavy rain in Faisalabad city caused the roof of a house on Abbaspur Road to collapse, killing two children and an adult.

Four other people were also hurt in the accident and were taken to Civil Hospital.

The children were nine and 17 years old.

With additional reporting by Farhan Bhatti.