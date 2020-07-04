Faisalabad quacks using animal medication on pregnant women arrested

A team of the Punjab health department and district administration arrested two fake doctors in Faisalabad’s Tandliwala on Saturday.

Suspects confessed to treating pregnant women with drugs used to treat animals. Three clinics run by them were also sealed.

The health department says the suspects were not sterilising their medical tools and were reusing syringes, which increases the risk of HIV transmission.

An official involved in the raid confirmed that a case has been registered against the suspects.