Faisalabad hospital searching for family of five-year-old after mother killed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Allied Hospital Faisalabad/Facebook

Authorities at Allied Hospital in Faisalabad are searching for the family of a five-year-old boy.

The child was found injured near the train tracks in Thekirwala. His mother was killed trying to save him from being hit by a train.

Rescue officials found the boy by the tracks and took him to the hospital. He is unable to tell the hospital staff about his family.

So far, the staff at the hospital are caring for him. They feed and bathe the child and keep him with them.

An official at the hospital said the boy has a head injury. We are searching for his family, he said.

Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk'
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
Sindh reports 20th polio case, 58 children affected in Pakistan
