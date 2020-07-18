Faisalabad hospital searching for family of five-year-old after mother killed

Authorities at Allied Hospital in Faisalabad are searching for the family of a five-year-old boy.

The child was found injured near the train tracks in Thekirwala. His mother was killed trying to save him from being hit by a train.

Rescue officials found the boy by the tracks and took him to the hospital. He is unable to tell the hospital staff about his family.

So far, the staff at the hospital are caring for him. They feed and bathe the child and keep him with them.

An official at the hospital said the boy has a head injury. We are searching for his family, he said.