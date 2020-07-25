Faisalabad: 10 fake doctors arrested, 11 clinics sealed

Ten fake doctors were arrested and 11 clinics sealed in Faisalabad’s Tandlianwala on Saturday during a raid by the district administration.

The authorities had cracked down on the hospitals and clinics after they received tip offs about them from their sources.

According to Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi, the doctors did not have licenses and had not been following proper safety measures at the clinics.

“We found used syringes and animal injections there,” he added.

FIRs have been registered and the suspects have been arrested.