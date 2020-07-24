Faisalabad: 9 goats, 4 bulls stolen ahead of Eid

As Eidul Azha approaches, the number of goats and cows seen on the streets has increased. However, this has come with an increase in animal theft.

Nine goats and four bulls worth millions were stolen from multiple areas of Faisalabad in a day, the police said.

Muhammad Mudassir, a resident of Razabad, said that his bull worth Rs105,000 was stolen from outside his house. “We called the police first and then waited at the police station for three hours but no one replied or got back to us,” he said.

Other areas that reported similar incidents included Millat Town, Nishatabad and Khanuana.

According to the police, 398 sacrificial animals have been stolen from the city in the last one and a half months.

The CPO said that some of these animals have been recovered while searches for the others are under way.