Faisalabad domestic worker tries to drown employer’s son

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Art: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

A man working as a domestic worker at a house in Faisalabad was arrested after he tried to drown his employer’s 10-year-old son in a river Sunday afternoon.

The boy was rescued by the residents of the area and immediately shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the suspect had murdered the same employer’s five-year-old son in June. He had been on the run ever since.

“The suspect admitted that he committed the crime because his employer treated him strictly and misbehaved with him,” a police officer said, adding that they have obtained his remand.

The suspect is presently in police custody.

