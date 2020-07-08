Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad couple allegedly abandon disabled three-year-old outside hospital

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Faisalabad couple allegedly abandon disabled three-year-old outside hospital

Photo: Allied Hospital Faisalabad/Facebook

A couple allegedly abandoned their three-year-old disabled son outside Allied Hospital in Faisalabad Wednesday morning.

The child was found by a tea vendor, Naveed, near the hospital who dressed him in new clothes and fed him.

“After I found the child, I reported the incident at the police station inside the hospital but haven’t heard back from them yet,” he told SAMAA TV.

According to Naveed, he found the child outside the hospital’s waiting room. He said that the child could not speak, therefore, was not able to give any details about his parents.

Naveed added that despite reporting the incident at 6:40am, no one from the police or Child Protection Bureau has gotten back to him.

Allied Hospital Faisalabad
 
RELATED STORIES

