Fact-check: Pakistan hasn’t changed retirement age, ended pension

The federal government has debunked all the rumours regarding any changes in retirement age and end of pension funds.

There was news circulating on social media that the government has abolished its pension scheme and will be reducing the retirement age.

The news was, however, declared fake and misleading by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan in a Senate session on Friday. He said that no such decision had been taken so far.

The clarification was made after a calling attention notice regarding the issues was passed in the Senate by Senator Rehman Malik and Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi.

Shahi had said that if pensioners already just get between Rs12,000 to Rs14,000 and if this too is stopped, they will find themselves in a very bad position.

To this, Khan has replied that the news was just a rumour from social media and there was no truth behind it.