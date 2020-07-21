EU to provide Pakistan Rs3.6b to support ‘rule of law’

The European Union will provide Pakistan Rs3.6 billion to support the rule of law in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

An agreement between Pakistan and EU was signed in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to the report.

The money will be used in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to provide technical assistance to government institutions and to build their capacity.

“The programme will also help citizens to better understand legal matters, their rights and the functioning of the legal system,” the report said.

A part of the aid will also be spent on the judiciary.