Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today's outlook: Cabinet discusses Eid SOPs, load-shedding continues in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Cabinet discusses Eid SOPs, load-shedding continues in Karachi

A picture of a cattle market set up in Lahore. Photo: Online

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Karachi to continue to face load-shedding after two days over technical issues, the K-Electric has confirmed.
  • MQM-P parliamentarians will stage a protest against the KE outside Parliament House.
  • Imran Khan will chair a session of the Federal Cabinet at PM House. Cabinet members will discuss a five-point agenda, including the country’s security and Eidul Azha SOPs.
  • Wedding hall owners staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club on Monday. They demanded that the halls should be opened by August 2.
  • Karachi’s milk prices have risen and are likely to rise again next month. The per kilogramme price of milk is now Rs120. The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association hiked the price by Rs10. Next month, the price will go up by Rs10 to Rs15. The association said it won’t lower these prices even if the local government holds a meeting to decide the prices.
  • Cattle markets across Pakistan will close at 7pm, according to the government’s instructions.
  • The Pakistan State Oil said on Monday that the K-Electric was responsible for prolonged power outages in Karachi. The KE sent its demand for furnace oil five months later, according to the PSO.
  • Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is the most corrupt regime in the history of Pakistan. “Selected have failed on every front,” Bilawal said. “Imran Khan’s government is the most corrupt government in history.”

