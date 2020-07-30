Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Eidul Azha 2020: What is the nisab for sacrifice?

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: Online

The nisab that determines which Muslims are supposed to sacrifice cattle is the same as for Sadqa-e-Fitr, Karachi’s Jamia Binoria Town said in a fatwa issued on Wednesday.

“Sacrifice is obligatory on every Muslim man and woman who is sane, adult, has a place to live (not a gypsy), owns seven tola of gold or 52 tola silver or cash or goods equal to their value after excluding loan amounts or luxury items that cost the same as 52.5 tola silver,” the fatwa read.

Jamia Binoria Town is one of the biggest Islamic educational institutes of Pakistan based on Deoband school of thoughts. The institution told SAMAA Digital that it is not necessary to own enough goods or cash to match the nisab for a year. It also explained that luxury items refers to those products at one’s home that are not essential nor used frequently.

“It doesn’t matter if the luxury items in a Muslim’s possession are traded or not. If a Muslim matches the nisab before the sun sets on the third day of Eidul Azha (12th Zilhaj), sacrifice is obligatory on that person,” the fatwa added.

