Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme budget increased to Rs203b

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme budget increased to Rs203b

Photo: Online

The total budget for the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash prorgramme has been increased from Rs144 billion to Rs203 billion, PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishter announced on Thursday.

She was addressing a news conference alongside Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz. Dr Nishter said the programme will continue as long as the 16.9 million Pakistanis that are below the line of poverty can benefit from it.

She said the government aims to give money on merit and not even the PM is allowed to omit or add a recipient’s name.

Many people who suffered financially due to the coronavirus were able to get some money through the programme. Those families that are nominated for the aid are given Rs12,000 each.

Faraz also announced that the government has approved a housing project worth Rs400 billion. Construction will begin in October.

“The PM is focused on developing our construction industry. The government is framing such policies that will help the poor and middle classes build their homes,” he said.

The minister was of the view that the improving standard of the construction industry will enhance the economy and provide employment.

“We are also looking to provide loans to individuals involved in this industry.”

