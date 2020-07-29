Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Edhi Foundation’s 115 emergency helpline is down

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The Edhi Foundation’s emergency helpline isn’t working and will take at least a day to fix, the foundation reported on Wednesday.

Its 115 helpline and other information numbers aren’t working because of a fault in the PTCL line. PTCL has informed the foundation that it will take at least one day to fix.

In the meantime, the foundation has only one working PTCL line. It has apologised in advance to anyone who urgently needs an ambulance. The ambulances may take time to reach people or may not be able to come at all.

The Edhi Foundation is the largest voluntary ambulance service in the world and is used by people all over Pakistan.

Tell us what you think:

