Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that he was diagnosed with the deadly virus with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. Mirza said that he was following all the precautions.

He has asked people to pray for him and has lauded his colleagues who have been working to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

“You are making a big difference and I am proud of you,” he said.

Pakistan has reported more than 230,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,762 fatalities so far. The number of people who have recovered from the virus has totaled 131,649.

Coronavirus Dr Zafar Mirza
 





 

 
 
Dr Zafar Mirza, coronavirus, COVID-19, twitter, prayers
 
