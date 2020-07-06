Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that he was diagnosed with the deadly virus with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. Mirza said that he was following all the precautions.

<327> I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020

He has asked people to pray for him and has lauded his colleagues who have been working to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

“You are making a big difference and I am proud of you,” he said.

Pakistan has reported more than 230,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,762 fatalities so far. The number of people who have recovered from the virus has totaled 131,649.