Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Dr Asim Hussain to travel to London for medical treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr Asim Hussain to travel to London for medical treatment

Photo: AFP

An accountability court in Karachi has allowed Dr Asim Hussain to travel to London for medical treatment.

The court has said that Dr Hussain should return by August 25.

Advocate Owais Jamal said that his client is unwell and wants to travel abroad for the followup of his treatment.

Read more: SC orders removal of Dr Asim’s name from ECL

Dr Hussain, the former petroleum minister and chairperson of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, was first arrested in 2015 on charges of terror financing and misappropriation of funds to support terrorism and criminal activities.

In 2016, a reference was filed against him for misusing his authority and encroaching on public land for the expansion of his Dr Ziauddin Hospital. It is accused of causing a Rs460 billion loss to the national exchequer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dr asim hussain NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.