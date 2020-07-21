An accountability court in Karachi has allowed Dr Asim Hussain to travel to London for medical treatment.

The court has said that Dr Hussain should return by August 25.

Advocate Owais Jamal said that his client is unwell and wants to travel abroad for the followup of his treatment.

Dr Hussain, the former petroleum minister and chairperson of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, was first arrested in 2015 on charges of terror financing and misappropriation of funds to support terrorism and criminal activities.

In 2016, a reference was filed against him for misusing his authority and encroaching on public land for the expansion of his Dr Ziauddin Hospital. It is accused of causing a Rs460 billion loss to the national exchequer.