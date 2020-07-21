Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Dar-ul-Sukoon founder Sister Ruth Lewis passes away from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Dar-ul-Sukoon founder Sister Ruth Lewis passes away from coronavirus

Photo: Samaa Digital

Sister Ruth Lewis, the in-charge and one of the founders of charity organisation Dar-ul-Sukoon passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

The news was announced by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Twitter.

The philanthropist had been infected with the deadly virus on July 8 while she was tending to COVID-19 patients at Dar-ul-Sukoon. The organisation is a home for physically and mentally challenged children and adults, both men and women in poverty or unable to address their challenges.

Over 30 children and nuns at the shelter home have been infected. Sister Lewis was being treated at a private hospital, according to the Dar-ul-Sukoon management.

She worked for the organisation for over 50 years after being inspired by the Dutch founder of the charity, Sister Gertrude Lemmens.

Sister Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award for her contributions for the city, especially the vulnerable.

Dar ul Sukoon Sister Ruth Lewis
 
