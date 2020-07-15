Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Daniel Pearl case: Sindh govt extends detention of four men

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Daniel Pearl case: Sindh govt extends detention of four men

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has decided to extend the detention of the four men acquitted in the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib will be detained for three more months, according to a notification dated July 1.

Profile: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

The four men had been convicted of the 2002 kidnapping and murder of the journalist. On April 2, the Sindh High Court heard their appeals against the sentence after 18 years and acquitted Sheikh, Saqib and Nasim. It commuted Sheikh’s death sentence to seven years and fined him Rs2,000,000.

Sheikh has already spent 18 years in prison on death row and his seven-year sentence for kidnapping was counted as time served.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

A graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi nearly a month after he was kidnapped.

Pearl’s parents and the Sindh government have also filed appeals against the Sindh High Court’s order. On June 29, the Supreme Court dismissed the Sindh’s government appeal asking for a stay order in the Sindh High Court’s verdict in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

