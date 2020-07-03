Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Daniel Pearl case: Four men to remain jailed in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Daniel Pearl case: Four men to remain jailed in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities renewed on Thursday the detention orders for four men whose convictions in the kidnapping and killing of US journalist Daniel Pearl had been overturned, an official said. This means they will remain jailed for at least three more months.

A Karachi court sparked outrage in April when it acquitted Britain-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted for the 2002 kidnapping and beheading of Pearl.

The men were kept in custody following their acquittals, under a law allowing authorities to detain high-profile militants for three months.

“We have received orders from the (provincial) government for them to be detained for a further three months,” a prison official in Karachi told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear an appeal against the acquittal of the four men in September.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was then researching a story about Islamist militants.

A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later.

Observers at the time said the killers were acting out of revenge for Pakistan’s support of the US-led invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan.

RELATED STORIES

