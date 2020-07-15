Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Daily wage earners protest four-month shut down of Qalandar shrine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Daily wage earners protest four-month shut down of Qalandar shrine

A sit-in demonstration was held on Monday to protest the shut down of the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Jamshoro because of the coronavirus.

The protesters say they are out of work and need to earn.

The shrine has been closed as a precaution to curb the virus outbreak. But the protesters want it opened and are ready to follow the standard operating procedures in place by the government.

One protester said most of the darbars and shrines in other provinces (Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) had reopened with SOPs, but the Qalandar shrine is still closed after four months.

“All the people here are daily wage earners – those working at the rest houses, the shrine, the nearby shopkeepers. How will they make a living if the shrine is closed?” he asked.

“How will these people pay their electricity and other bills without any income?” he said.

The annual urs of the Sufi saint was cancelled last month too. The decision was taken by the Auqaf department because of the coronavirus. 

As per the Islamic calendar, the three days of festivities at the shrine of Sufi saint Usman Marwandi – popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar – start from Shaban 18. Thousands from all over Pakistan flock to the shrine to attend the urs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lal shahbaz qalandar sehwan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
'High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk'
‘High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk’
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.