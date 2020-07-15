Daily wage earners protest four-month shut down of Qalandar shrine

A sit-in demonstration was held on Monday to protest the shut down of the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Jamshoro because of the coronavirus.

The protesters say they are out of work and need to earn.

The shrine has been closed as a precaution to curb the virus outbreak. But the protesters want it opened and are ready to follow the standard operating procedures in place by the government.

One protester said most of the darbars and shrines in other provinces (Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) had reopened with SOPs, but the Qalandar shrine is still closed after four months.

“All the people here are daily wage earners – those working at the rest houses, the shrine, the nearby shopkeepers. How will they make a living if the shrine is closed?” he asked.

“How will these people pay their electricity and other bills without any income?” he said.

The annual urs of the Sufi saint was cancelled last month too. The decision was taken by the Auqaf department because of the coronavirus.

As per the Islamic calendar, the three days of festivities at the shrine of Sufi saint Usman Marwandi – popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar – start from Shaban 18. Thousands from all over Pakistan flock to the shrine to attend the urs.

