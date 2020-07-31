Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
CTD kills five suspected militants in Rajanpur: spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CTD kills five suspected militants in Rajanpur: spokesperson

In this photograph taken on April 14, 2016, Pakistani policemen pose as they prepare to take part in an operation against alleged criminals in Rajanpur district in southern Punjab province. (File photo: AFP)

The Counter Terrorism Department has killed five suspected militants in Rajanpur, a spokesperson for the counter terrorism force said Friday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the encounter with the suspected militants took place in Arabi Tabba area of Rajanpur near Indus Highway.

Their bodies have been sent to the district hospital and their identities are being ascertained.

He added that the force recovered weapons and bombs from the hideout of the militants. The security agencies have surrounded the area after the encounter and a search operation is underway.

