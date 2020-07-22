Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
CTD arrest five suspected LeJ militants in Karachi

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested five militants in a raid in Karachi’s Golimar.

According to a CTD official, the arrested men belonged to the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Hafiz Qasim Rasheed ground and were involved in murders and attempted murders.

Ali Raza, the CTD official, claimed that the raiding party has recovered a ‘hit-list’ from the arrested men. The list contained the names of members of religious organisations and personnel of security institutions.

The law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in Karachi after the attack on the June 29 attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. At least three people, including two security guards and a policeman, were killed in the attack. All four attackers were also killed by the police.

Last week, the Karachi police had arrested six men allegedly belonging to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, the group which claimed the attack on PSX.

