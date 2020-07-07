Court hears petition challenging Roosevelt Hotel’s privatisation

The Islamabad High Court heard on Tuesday a petition challenging the privatisation of the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked the deputy attorney general if the hotel is being privatised or not. Raja Khalid Mehmood said that it is not.

Justice Farooq then asked if he would like to submit a written reply in the case. He replied saying that he will have to speak the government about it.

The court then instructed him to speak to the government representatives about where a written reply can be submitted in the case or not.

The petition has been submitted by Advocate Mian Ghaffar on behalf of lawyer Sharif Sabir. He said that every government has tried to sell the hotel or privatise it.

The petitioner claimed that Zulfi Bukhari, the special assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis, is interested in buying the hotel at a low cost.

Finance Adviser Hafeez Shaikh and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan have been named as respondents. The case has been adjourned till July 15.