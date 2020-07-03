Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan

Court bars Balochistan government from purchasing air ambulance

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Court bars Balochistan government from purchasing air ambulance

The Balochistan High Court has barred the provincial government from buying an air ambulance and instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to submit the record of air travel by its officials in the government-owned helicopter.

The provincial government had allocated Rs2.5 billion for an air ambulance in the annual budget.

The court has instructed the provincial government not to unnecessarily use the helicopter.

It has issued notice to the CAA seeking the record of last one year of air travel by the Balochistan government officials.

Balochistan
 
